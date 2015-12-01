Peter Sutcliffe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe faces prison return

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe's mental health has improved and he could be returned to jail, it is reported.

The serial killer, 69, who was convicted of murdering 13 women, has been housed at high-security Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire since 1984.

But doctors have recommended he be moved from the psychiatric unit to prison, according to the Daily Mirror.

Danny Savage reports.

  • 01 Dec 2015
Go to next video: Archive: Yorkshire Ripper convicted