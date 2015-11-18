Kayleigh Haywood
Police 'treating Kayleigh Haywood disappearance as murder'

Police have said they are now treating the disappearance of Leicestershire teenager Kayleigh Haywood as murder.

The 15-year-old has not been seen since the evening of November 13 when she was dropped off at a community college in Ibstock, Leicestershire.

Sian Lloyd reports.

