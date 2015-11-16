People working in a call centre.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northern Powerhouse plan unknown to two-thirds in north

The government has pledged billions of pounds to help the cities of the north like Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester form what it has labelled a "Northern Powerhouse" to rival London.

Yet a BBC survey suggests that two-thirds of people in the north of England have never heard of the project.

Steph McGovern speaks to a call centre boss in the north and asks what differences the Northern Powerhouse can make.

  • 16 Nov 2015