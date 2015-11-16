Media player
Northern Powerhouse plan unknown to two-thirds in north
The government has pledged billions of pounds to help the cities of the north like Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester form what it has labelled a "Northern Powerhouse" to rival London.
Yet a BBC survey suggests that two-thirds of people in the north of England have never heard of the project.
Steph McGovern speaks to a call centre boss in the north and asks what differences the Northern Powerhouse can make.
16 Nov 2015
