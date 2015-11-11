Becky Watts
Becky Watts murder trial: Step-brother Nathan Matthews found guilty

The step-brother of 16-year-old Becky Watts has been found guilty of her murder.

Nathan Matthews, 28, had admitted killing his step-sister but denied it was murder.

His girlfriend, Shauna Hoare, 21, has been acquitted of the same charge but found guilty of manslaughter. Both were also found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap Becky, perverting the course of justice and preventing a lawful burial.

Jon Kay looks at the background to the case.

