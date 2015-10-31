Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mike Bushell tries 'wicked' sport banned by Henry VIII
It is a sport once considered so distracting that Henry VIII banned it for leading people into wicked ways.
Now shuffleboard, which is a game that has been compared to curling and bowls, is staging a 21st Century comeback.
Mike Bushell went to Leeds to give it a try.
-
31 Oct 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window