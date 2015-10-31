Shuffleboard game
Mike Bushell tries 'wicked' sport banned by Henry VIII

It is a sport once considered so distracting that Henry VIII banned it for leading people into wicked ways.

Now shuffleboard, which is a game that has been compared to curling and bowls, is staging a 21st Century comeback.

Mike Bushell went to Leeds to give it a try.

