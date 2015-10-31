Video

The last British resident detained at Guantanamo Bay is beginning his first full day of freedom in more than 13 years, after returning to the UK.

Shaker Aamer was held at the US military base in Cuba over allegations he had led a Taliban unit and had met Osama Bin Laden, but was never charged.

Mr Aamer, 48, is reported to be planning to bring legal proceedings against the UK government over its alleged complicity in his mistreatment.

Helena Lee reports.