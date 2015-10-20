The Stormont Executive
Stormont: DUP ministers to resume posts in executive

The Democratic Unionist Party has confirmed that its ministers will return to the Stormont Executive after a review - ordered by the government - concluded that paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland were not planning terrorist attacks.

The review found that the IRA's ruling body, the "army council", still existed but that it had a "wholly political focus".

  • 20 Oct 2015
