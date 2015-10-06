Video

A vulnerable man who made sex abuse allegations against VIPs has told the BBC he may have been led into making the claims by campaigners.

The man told Panorama he had provided VIP names including that of ex-Home Secretary Leon Brittan, "as a joke suggestion to start with", which had later been repeated in earnest.

His account was the basis of news reports about the late Lord Brittan.

Police investigated his claims but brought no charges.

Scotland Yard has criticised the BBC's decision to broadcast the Panorama programme. It said: "The Metropolitan Police Service has serious concerns about the impact of this programme on its investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse and homicide, on the witnesses involved, and on the willingness of victims of abuse to come forward to police."

