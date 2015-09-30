Legal highs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Union concern over legal highs deaths in prisons

The number of deaths linked to so-called "legal highs" has risen in recent years, and now the union representing prison officers has voiced its concerns.

The substances mimic the effect of illegal drugs and are banned in jails, but the Prison Officers Association claims there has been a "stark increase" in deaths in custody.

And it is calling on the Chief Coroner for England and Wales to investigate.

Abbie Jones reports.

  • 30 Sep 2015
Go to next video: Does banning 'legal highs' work?