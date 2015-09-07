Large stones at Durrington Walls
Underground 'superhenge' discovered in Wiltshire

Archaeologists have discovered at least a hundred stone monoliths near Stonehenge, buried just a metre beneath the ground.

Some of the 4,000 year-old structures are almost 15 feet tall and were found using the latest technology, to create underground maps.

Victoria Gill reports.

