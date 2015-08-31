Video

Chancellor George Osborne has been accused of "arrogance" after announcing more than £500m of contracts for the Royal Navy's submarine base at Faslane.

The UK government said the work, which is due to begin in 2017, would secure 6,700 jobs and create thousands more.

Mr Osborne said the investment was a "massive boost for Scotland and the UK's defence".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was "arrogant" to pre-empt parliament's decision on the replacement of Trident.

Lorna Gordon reports.