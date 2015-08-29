Lord of the Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen took on the role as the parade's grand marshal
Thousands celebrate pride in Manchester

Thousands of people have taken part in the annual pride parade through the streets of Manchester.

Lord of the Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen took on the role as the parade's grand marshal, alongside BBC Radio Manchester's Stephanie Hirst.

Ian Haslam reports.

