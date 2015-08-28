Badger
Video

Badger cull programme is extended into Dorset

The government is extending its cull of badgers to Dorset, to try to control the spread of TB in cattle.

The four-year pilot programme, will also continue in parts of Gloucestershire and Somerset.

The move has been criticised by wildlife campaigners and some scientists, but welcomed by many farmers.

Duncan Kennedy reports.

