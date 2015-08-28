Media player
Badger cull programme is extended into Dorset
The government is extending its cull of badgers to Dorset, to try to control the spread of TB in cattle.
The four-year pilot programme, will also continue in parts of Gloucestershire and Somerset.
The move has been criticised by wildlife campaigners and some scientists, but welcomed by many farmers.
Duncan Kennedy reports.
28 Aug 2015
