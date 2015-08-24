Fire and rescue ambulance
'Fire-ambulances' respond medical callouts in Lincolnshire

If you dialled 999 and asked for an ambulance, how would you feel if a firefighter arrived instead?

It is an idea that is being tried out in Lincolnshire because of increasing demands on paramedics.

But there are concerns that firefighters do not have the specialist knowledge and skills for some medical emergencies.

Sharon Barbour reports.

