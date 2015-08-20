Rewind: Laker's 19-wicket haul

Video

The last Ashes Test match of the summer begins at The Oval on Thursday with England having already regained the urn and expected to win the series 4-1.

Here we look back at an earlier, resounding England victory from 1956, where Jim Laker ended with the astounding match figures of 19 wickets for 90 runs as England defeated Australia to retain the Ashes.

In doing so, Laker took all 10 wickets in the second innings - the first player to achieve such a feat in a Test match.