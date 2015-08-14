Media player
Possible London plague pit found by Crossrail
A mass burial site that may contain 30 victims of the Great Plague has been discovered in the City of London.
The skeletons were found during excavation of the Bedlam burial ground at Liverpool Street, which will serve the cross-London Crossrail line.
Scientists at the Museum of London Archaeology hope to establish whether bubonic plague was the cause of death.
James Longman reports.
14 Aug 2015
