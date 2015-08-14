Paddy Harverson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Prince William adamant over George privacy'

Kensington Palace has issued a statement asking global media not to publish any unofficial paparazzi photos of Prince George.

Palace officials said harassment of Prince George had increased in recent months and their tactics were becoming increasingly dangerous.

Former communications secretary to Prince Charles and his sons, Paddy Harverson, told BBC News that the Duke of Cambridge was adamant that his family is able to live as privately as possible.

  • 14 Aug 2015
Go to next video: Warning over Prince George photos