Julian Assange stand-off shows 'no sign of ending'
As Swedish prosecutors drop two sexual assault claims against Julian Assange because of time limits, the BBC's Ben Bland reports on the background to his legal case, and why he is still living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London.
An allegation of rape, which the Wikileaks co-founder has said was "without basis," is not due to expire until 2020.
14 Aug 2015
