Elouise Parry
Eloise Parry: 'Diet pills' death an accident, inquest finds

The mother of a student who died after taking highly toxic diet pills bought abroad on the internet, has called for a clamp down on websites selling the potentially deadly drugs.

Eloise Aimee Parry, who was 21, bought the tablets as a slimming aid but they contained a chemical highly toxic to humans, which and sent her body in to shutdown.

After it was concluded that her death was an accidental drugs overdose, Eloise's mother said: "Looking good should never cost you your health or your life."

Andrew Plant reports.

  • 23 Jul 2015
