Battle of Britain pilots reunited for anniversary

Six surviving pilots from the Battle of Britain will join the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the World War Two air campaign.

Spitfires and Hurricane aircraft will fly over central London along with modern Typhoon jets.

The Battle of Britain lasted throughout the summer of 1940. It was the first major battle in history fought entirely in the air and was the first significant strategic defeat for the Nazis during World War Two.

Danny Savage reports.