Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Queen at Bergen-Belsen: 'It's difficult to imagine'
The Queen has made her first visit to the site of the former concentration camp at Bergen-Belsen, on the final day of her state visit to Germany.
The camp, where the teenage diarist Anne Frank died of typhus during the Second World War, was liberated by British soldiers 70 years ago.
It is now a memorial to those murdered by the Nazis.
The BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell reports.
-
26 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window