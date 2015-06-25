Media player
Queen warns of 'dangerous' Europe division
The Queen has warned of the "danger" of division in Europe, in a speech to German and UK leaders.
Speaking at a state banquet in Berlin, she said the "irreversible change" in the relationship between the UK and Germany in the 50 years since her first visit to the country was for the better.
Her speech was made in the presence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister David Cameron, who wants to reform the UK's EU membership.
25 Jun 2015
