Sarah Hicks being carried from the pitch by spectators on a makeshift stretcher
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mother of sisters who died at Hillsborough speaks at inquest

The mother of two teenage sisters who were killed in the Hillsborough disaster has spoken at the inquest into their deaths.

Jenni Hicks described the moment she found the bodies of her two daughters, Sarah and Vicki, in the mortuary.

Judith Moritz reports.

  • 17 Jun 2015
Go to next video: Hillsborough father gives evidence