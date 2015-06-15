Media player
Child sexting advice campaign launched
A campaign is being launched to give children and their parents advice if a child becomes involved in so-called sexting.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has said that child protection officers are investigating an average of one case involving sexting every day.
It said sending nude or explicit images of themselves on social media had become "normal" among teenagers.
A series of videos offering advice is being published online. Helena Lee reports.
15 Jun 2015
