Video

A woman who was cleared at a retrial of murdering her friend's boyfriend has told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that she was let down by the justice system.

Stacey Hyde, now aged 23, from Somerset, was cleared in May of the murder of Vincent Francis when she was just 17.

She was originally convicted in 2010 of killing the 34-year-old by stabbing him 17 times at the flat he shared with her friend, Holly Banwell.

Miss Hyde said she feared for her life and stabbed Mr Francis in self defence after he repeatedly attacked her and her friend.

Speaking to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme, she said: "A not nice person tried to kill me and my friend that night and I defended myself. So it's either you die, or you save your life... and go to jail - it's not fair."

Miss Hyde also criticised the director of public prosecutions (DPP) Alison Saunders for insisting on a murder retrial instead of accepting her offer of a guilty plea for manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

She added: "I think the DPP should reconsider her position."

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement they respected the jury's decision in the retrial.

Some of the detail in this video is graphic and harrowing.

