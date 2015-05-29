Video

A teenager from Wales has spoken out about the night he ended up in hospital after taking a so-called legal high aged 14.

Owain Vaughan from Glynneath, who has now recovered, said: "I remember my heart slowing down and just hitting the floor".

"I just couldn't control myself. I was losing consciousness," he added.

His story came to light after his mother, Jennie Vaughan, posted pictures on social media of her son in his hospital bed.