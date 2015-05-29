Media player
Government crackdown on 'legal highs'
A blanket ban on so-called legal highs is proposed in a new bill that is being published.
The government wants to stop the sale of all mind-altering substances apart from alcohol, tobacco and caffeine.
The Psychoactive Substances Bill would mean anyone trading products intended for human consumption which have a "psychoactive effect" could face a maximum seven-year prison sentence.
Daniel Sandford reports.
29 May 2015
