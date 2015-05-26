Media player
Jeffrey Spector death: 'I don't blame him for a minute'
A friend of the father-of-three who died at the Dignitas centre in Switzerland has said that she does not "blame him for a minute".
Businessman Jeffrey Spector, 54, of St Annes, Lancashire, died on Friday following a six-year illness. He feared he would be paralysed by an inoperable tumour.
Linda Earle told the BBC's Ed Thomas that it was "no-one else's decision but his own".
26 May 2015
