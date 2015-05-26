Video

Jayne Bramwell ended her life at Dignitas last July and her daughter Lindsay has told the BBC that "quality time and happiness" was lost because they had to travel to Switzerland.

In England and Wales, the Suicide Act 1961 makes it an offence to encourage or assist a suicide or a suicide attempt.

However, former Lord Chancellor Lord Falconer has told the BBC he will attempt to reintroduce a bill that would allow assisted dying in the UK.