Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'For my mother the travel to Dignitas was traumatic'
Jayne Bramwell ended her life at Dignitas last July and her daughter Lindsay has told the BBC that "quality time and happiness" was lost because they had to travel to Switzerland.
In England and Wales, the Suicide Act 1961 makes it an offence to encourage or assist a suicide or a suicide attempt.
However, former Lord Chancellor Lord Falconer has told the BBC he will attempt to reintroduce a bill that would allow assisted dying in the UK.
-
26 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window