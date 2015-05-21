Media player
Sadie Frost speaks of relief after phone-hacking ruling
Celebrities including Paul Gascoigne, Shane Richie and Shobna Gulati have been awarded a combined £1.2m in phone-hacking damages from Mirror Group Newspapers.
Actress Sadie Frost won £260,000, and said the ruling offered closure after what had been "a very distressing and upsetting" time of her life.
21 May 2015
