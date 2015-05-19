Video

Detectives hunting the gang behind the Hatton Garden safety deposit raid have arrested seven suspects.

The contents of 56 safe deposit boxes were taken during the raid in London's jewellery district over Easter weekend.

Detective Superintendent Craig Turner asked that the victims be patient so that recovered property could be returned to its rightful owners.

Commander Peter Spindler added: ''At times we have been portrayed as if we've acted like Keystone Cops. ''

''But I want to reassure you that in the finest traditions of Scotland Yard, these detectives have done their utmost to bring justice for the victims of this callous crime. ''