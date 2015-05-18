Video

Thousands of disabled adults across England have been sexually abused, figures obtained by the Victoria Derbyshire programme suggest.

There were 4,748 reports of sexual abuse against adults with disabilities over the past two years, a Freedom of Information request from 106 councils in England found.

This is the story of Charlotte - not her real name - whose Asperger's syndrome was exploited when she was groomed online.

Some viewers may find descriptions upsetting.

