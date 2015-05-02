Media player
Royal baby: Royal couple leave hospital with baby princess
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have left St Mary's Hospital in Paddington with their baby daughter.
Catherine gave birth to the new princess, who weighed 8lbs 3oz (3.7kg), at 08:34 BST on Saturday.
The royal couple gave the press and crowds a brief glimpse of their new daughter before departing for Kensington Palace.
The BBC's Annita McVeigh and Nicholas Witchell watched as the couple left hospital.
02 May 2015
