Police fear family missing from Slough bound for Syria
A family of six who have been reported missing may be travelling to a part of Syria controlled by Islamic State militants, police have said.
Asif Malik, 31, Sara Kiran, 29, their daughter Zoha, seven, and three sons Essa, four, Zakariya, two, and Yhaya, one, were last seen on 7 April.
The family, from Slough in Berkshire, were reported missing on 16 April.
Daniel Sandford reports.
19 Apr 2015
