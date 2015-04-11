Video

Veteran British adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes has become the oldest Briton to complete the gruelling desert endurance event the Marathon des Sables.

The 71-year-old, who was raising money for Marie Curie Cancer Care, crossed the finish line in Morocco at 19:37 BST after running 159 miles (256km) over six days in temperatures in excess of 50C (122F).

Sir Ranulph and his trainer Rory Coleman spoke to BBC Breakfast about their epic adventure.