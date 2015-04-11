Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Ranulph Fiennes completes epic desert race
Veteran British adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes has become the oldest Briton to complete the gruelling desert endurance event the Marathon des Sables.
The 71-year-old, who was raising money for Marie Curie Cancer Care, crossed the finish line in Morocco at 19:37 BST after running 159 miles (256km) over six days in temperatures in excess of 50C (122F).
Sir Ranulph and his trainer Rory Coleman spoke to BBC Breakfast about their epic adventure.
-
11 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window