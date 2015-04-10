Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bergen-Belsen survivor reunited with one of camp liberators
A woman who survived the Holocaust and was in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp as World War Two ended, has finally met one of the British soldiers who liberated the camp.
The BBC's Fiona Bruce reports on the emotional reunion between camp survivor Zdenka Fantlova and George Leonard.
-
10 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-32255966/bergen-belsen-survivor-reunited-with-one-of-camp-liberatorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window