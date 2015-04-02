InMyShoes: Benedict Wardlaw – The Homeless and Voting

Ben is a 21-year-old from London. He tells us about his irritation of the government's attempts to blame young people for their mistakes. Ben touches on subjects such as zero-hour contracts and the minimum wage.

He also tells us about his experiences of being homeless in London, and how he thinks it's inhumane for anyone to have to sleep on the streets. He now works for a homeless charity.

Plus, Ben explains why he thinks it's important for everyone to have their vote and ensure they are registered.

Ben is part of BBC Generation 2015, visit their website for more information.