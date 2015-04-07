Islamic radicalisation in England's prisons is getting worse because of staff shortages and a crisis in the penal system according to the former head of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office.

Chris Phillips says fewer prison officers means extremists are not being monitored properly which is enabling them to easily recruit others and spread messages of hate and violence.

This comes after a report by the Justice Select Committee said safety in jails was being compromised because of cuts in staffing levels.

John Shelly was jailed for armed robbery in 1999, and was held in more than 40 prisons during his 15 years inside.

He told the Today programme'sSima Kotecha how he saw the reality of Islamic radicalisation grow from nothing during that time.