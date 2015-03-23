Media player
Richard III: Huge queues for coffin viewing
Thousands of people are expected to visit Leicester Cathedral over the next three days as the coffin of Richard III goes on display.
The last Plantagenet king's remains arrived on Sunday after a cortege took his coffin through Leicestershire.
Jo Black joined some of those in the queue to view the king's coffin.
23 Mar 2015
