Generation 2015 profiles: Harriet Southgate
I grew up in Leigh on Sea, Essex. I am 21 and the youngest of 4 children.
I have been brought up by parents who always encouraged me to work hard, be generous to others and stand up for what I believe in.
I am very interested in politics but would like to have a better understanding, so I can influence and persuade others my age to vote and create positive changes that affect us all.
In the last year I have bought my own flat and am fortunate to be on the property ladder at such a young age. My aims now are to travel Europe alongside working my way up the career ladder.
29 Mar 2015
