Driving tests could be updated to include sat-navs
Officials at the Department of Transport are looking at whether the driving test needs to be updated to reflect the challenges faced by modern drivers.
It is eighty years since the driving test was first introduced in the UK.
Tim Muffett reports.
16 Mar 2015
