The father of the first Briton to be killed while fighting against Islamic State (IS) has paid tribute to his son.

Konstandinos Erik Scurfield, 25, an ex-Royal Marine from Barnsley, died near the Syrian city of Qamishli.

His coffin was handed over to his father and uncle in a ceremony involving hundreds of Syrian Kurds.

Chris Scurfield told Jim Muir it was a shock when his son went to fight alongside the Kurds.