A "worryingly high" number of children with type 1 diabetes have warning signs of long-term health complications, including blindness, according to a report.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) looked at figures from young people's diabetes units across England and Wales in 2013-14.

Their study also that just 16% of young people over the age of 12 are getting the seven annual checks that are recommended to monitor their blood sugar control and any complications.

Kyle O'Keefe, who has been diagnosed with type-1 diabetes told BBC Breakfast he is scared because "there are lots of think that could go wrong" such as leg amputation and loss of sight.