"Jihadi John" - now named as Mohammed Emwazi
Video

IS militant 'Jihadi John' named as Mohammed Emwazi from London

The Islamic State militant known as "Jihadi John", who has been pictured in the videos of the beheadings of several Western hostages, has been named.

The BBC understands he is Mohammed Emwazi, a British man believed to be from west London, who was known to British security services.

Lucy Manning reports.

  • 26 Feb 2015
