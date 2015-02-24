Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lincoln could ban 'legal highs' in city centre
Lincoln city council will vote today on whether to introduce a ban on using 'legal highs' in the city centre.
The drug problem in Lincoln and the easy availability of legal highs are causing users to break the law and worse, being admitted to hospital.
Two ex-users explained the problem to the BBC's Nina Warhurst in Lincoln.
-
24 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window