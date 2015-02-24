Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Recording history: Schoolchildren make WW2 documentary
Schoolchildren across the UK are getting an opportunity to find out what life was really like during World War Two.
At a school in Manchester, pupils interviewed Gladys Parry who explained the perils of living in wartime Britain.
The documentary films will mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day later this year.
The BBC's John Maguire joined some young film makers to find out more.
-
24 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window