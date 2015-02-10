Video

A teenager was arrested as he made his way to behead a British soldier, a court has heard.

Brusthom Ziamani, 19, was carrying a rucksack containing a 12-inch knife and a hammer, when he was apprehended in east London in August 2014.

The Old Bailey heard he idolised the killers of Fusilier Lee Rigby and had researched the location of Army cadet bases in south-east London.

Mr Ziamani, of Camberwell in south-east London, has pleaded not guilty.

June Kelly reports.