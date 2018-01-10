Watch Tommy Lawrence's chance encounter with BBC reporter

Video

Watch as a BBC reporter unwittingly asks former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence, who has died aged 77, for his memories from the derby game with Everton.

In 2015, Stuart Flinders was asking people on the street in Liverpool if they remembered the 1967 match at Goodison Park.

He was actually talking to Tommy Lawrence, who played in goal for Liverpool for over a decade, and appeared in that very game.

