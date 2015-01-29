Video

Star Wars fan Craig Stevens has sold his Star Wars collection at auction. The star attraction was a rare Boba Fett figure in its original packaging, which cost £1.50 in 1977 and reached a staggering £18,000 at auction. The Boba Fett figure, made by Palitoy, is thought to be one of only four or five to exist in such pristine condition.

Stevens said "I have a big box of figures worth nearly as much as a house...it's time to sell now."

The movie memorabilia industry is worth millions of pounds and condition is key. Toy expert Peter Jenkinson said "packaging is everything, it shows that toys were untouched, unused and not played with."