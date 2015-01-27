Aerial shot of ballast cleaner train
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet Britain's longest train - the ballast cleaner

The "longest train in Britain" is working through the night to replace ballast on the Norwich to London line.

Working overnight to minimise disruption to train travellers, engineers for Network Rail use a massive "ballast cleaner train" to remove the broken chippings underneath the tracks and replace them with more robust material.

Network Rail said the work would help operators provide a more reliable service.

Debbie Tubby reports.

  • 27 Jan 2015
Go to next video: Rail company faces delays 'pressure'