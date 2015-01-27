Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet Britain's longest train - the ballast cleaner
The "longest train in Britain" is working through the night to replace ballast on the Norwich to London line.
Working overnight to minimise disruption to train travellers, engineers for Network Rail use a massive "ballast cleaner train" to remove the broken chippings underneath the tracks and replace them with more robust material.
Network Rail said the work would help operators provide a more reliable service.
Debbie Tubby reports.
-
27 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window